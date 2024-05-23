CPG Week: Private Label-Palooza & Nestlé’s Bet On GLP-1

In this episode:

This week, the podcast team digs into the growing trend among major retailers to invest in new modern white label programs. The CPG Week crew discusses why retail chains from CVS to Walmart to Grocery Outlet are launching expanded private label programs and what these next-generation brands might mean for consumers and independent CPG businesses.

Later, the group dives back into the GLP-1 diet trend after the news that Nestlé is set to launch Vital Pursuit, a 12-SKU line of frozen meals specifically positioned toward semaglutide drug users and consumers looking to manage their weight.

Show Highlights:

0:30 – After sharing his pre- and post-half marathon food and drinks from this past weekend, senior reporter Lukas Southard finds out that Nosh managing editor Monica Watrous has been known to imbibe some interesting alcoholic beverages over the years running 25 marathons.

2:30 – The team dives into the recent slew of private label brands that have been launching this year with senior reporter Brad Avery explaining the new line that was announced by CVS.

4:10 – Monica shares what we know so far about Walmart’s new store brand bettergoods and how it aligns with other mass retailers moves in the category.

6:15 – The team discusses what this says about the changing formula for private label strategy in major retailers and how this exemplifies what has happened in grocery post-pandemic.

11:20 – Lukas goes through what we know so far about Nestlé’s expected Q4 release of a GLP-1 positioned frozen meal line. The group talks about how this is not the first – and likely not the last – weight management brand to come out of the “Ozempic Era.”

About the CPG Week

CPG Week is the podcast that explores the latest happenings in the consumer packaged goods industry. Join our seasoned reporting team as they dish out the week’s stories in quick, easy-to-digest episodes. Catch up on the top headlines of the week, dive into exclusive insights with the BevNET and Nosh teams, and set yourself up to make more informed business decisions. Tune in to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the dynamic world of packaged food and beverage.

New episodes are released every week. Send us comments and suggestions anytime to podcast@nosh.com.

