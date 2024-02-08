CPG Week Podcast: Musings On M&A Deals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode:

In the first episode of CPG Week, Nosh Managing Editor Monica Watrous and reporters Brad Avery and Lukas Southard sit down to discuss the various M&A deals seen so far in the first month of the year.

Show Highlights:

0:30 – The team discusses their various Super Bowl meal plans with Monica explaining what a “ham sandwich” translates to at her local bar.

3:15 – The first month of the year is in the books, and there have already been a lot of mergers and acquisitions. Lukas starts by explaining broadly what some industry watchers are expecting this year.

5:00 – Brad talks about how one publicly traded company is looking to become the “General Mills for Asian food.” Then, Monica talks about what Moosehead Brands has been cooking up with Beanfields and Caveman Foods.

7:00 – Finally the team dives into why a newly formed Texas-based investment vehicle with roots in the oil and gas industry decided to buy Alter Eco, Tessemae’s rebirth post bankruptcy and Our Home’s big manufacturing buy.

10:00 – Finishing up the discussion, Monica shares a couple insights from BevNET and Nosh Editor-in-Chief Jeff Klineman about what he is looking out for in M&A markets this year.

