Natural Food and Beverage Brands Rank on Inc. 5000

Earlier this week, Inc. released the 2019 edition of the Inc. 5000 list — a ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Alongside marketing firms, healthcare management, financial services and other service providers, this year’s list featured dozens of natural food and beverage companies, showing the industry’s increasing impact on the American economy.

According to a recent study by the Grocery Manufacturers Association and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the CPG industry accounts for one in ten American jobs and is the largest manufacturing employer in the United States. In total, the study found, the CPG industry supports roughly 20 million jobs that generate $1.1 trillion in labor income and contribute $2 trillion to the nation’s GDP.

BevNET and NOSH selected 20 of the highest ranking food and beverage companies from the Inc. 5000 list, including a diverse array of brands from vegetable noodle makers to plant-based creamers, that reported significant three-year growth results.