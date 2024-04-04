CPG Week: WTF? N.A. Retailer Goes M.I.A.

In this episode:

The Nosh and BevNET team bring on spirits editor Ferron Salniker to dive into why the adult non-alcoholic beverage category might be facing struggles as news broke that Boisson, one of the largest independent retailers of NA beverages, is closing its brick-and-mortar stores. The team talks about what this says about the category as a whole and what might come next as non-alc brands move into larger retail distribution.

Later, Nosh managing editor Monica Watrous and senior reporters Lukas Southard and Brad Avery discuss provocative branding in energy drinks and how finding a lane in the competitive category is forcing at least one player to rebrand itself.

2:00 – BevNET spirits editor Ferron Salniker joins the podcast to explain all that we know about the recent news that non-alcoholic adult beverage retailer Boisson has suddenly shuttered all its stores.

4:15 – The team discusses how the news reframes the non-alc category as the trend moves from niche to being carried among larger distributors and retail chains.

7:20 – Where does this leave the non-alc category and what does this foretell for the industry if one of its earliest adopters and largest independent retailers is having trouble? Ferron gives some insight into how the Boisson news is representative of how the category is growing as a whole.

11:15 – Lukas explains why Lucky F*ck Energy rebranding as just Lucky Energy is unsurprising but also speaks to how the attention economy and brands like Liquid Death have influenced other brands to increasingly push the envelope with edgy marketing campaigns.

