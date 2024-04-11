CPG Week: Trademarks, Trader Joe’s and Anti-Diet Dietitians

In this episode:

The BevNET and Nosh team discusses three food news stories that have carried industry headlines in the past week. Senior reporter Lukas Southard explains why David Chang-founded Momofuku is getting blowback from other Asian-American brands over a trademark dispute involving chili crunch products. Next, senior reporter Brad Avery discusses an exposé that highlights the questionable innovation stream of Trader Joe’s private label program. Nosh managing editor Monica Watrous finishes the weekly roundup with a conversation around a recent investigative story from The Washington Post that examines how food conglomerates are paying registered dietitian influencers to push anti-diet messaging.

Show Highlights:

0:45 – Hear Brad and BevNET chief marketing officer Mike Schneider’s ode to legumes after accepting Monica’s challenge last week to create an original song about Bush’s Beans.

2:50 – Lukas dives into the chili crisp category and explains how a number of cease-and-desist letters from Momofuku are causing a stir among Asian-American, Pacific Islander CPG brands.

9:20 – All’s fair in love and private label, according to Trader Joe’s. Brad details a recent Taste story that claims the popular grocery retailer might use questionable tactics in its private-label product innovation.

13:45 – Monica discusses a Washington Post investigative piece that sheds light on how major food makers are paying registered dietitian influencers to push anti-diet rhetoric.

About the CPG Week

CPG Week is the podcast that explores the latest happenings in the consumer packaged goods industry. Join our seasoned reporting team as they dish out the week’s stories in quick, easy-to-digest episodes. Catch up on the top headlines of the week, dive into exclusive insights with the BevNET and Nosh teams, and set yourself up to make more informed business decisions. Tune in to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the dynamic world of packaged food and beverage.

New episodes are released every week. Send us comments and suggestions anytime to podcast@nosh.com.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts