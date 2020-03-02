Open Menu

Brands Grapple With Coronavirus Conundrum at Expo West

Carol Ortenberg

Sunk costs. That’s what a lot of food and beverage companies facing the potential of a Coronavirus-reduced Natural Products Expo West show were regretting over the weekend as they wondered whether they could do enough business with the show’s drastically-reduced retailer contingent to justify the money they had already laid out.

In its email and separate postings, conference organizer New Hope Network confirmed the list of retailers and brokers who will no longer attend, including Whole Foods, HEB / Central Market, Kimberton, Costco, MOM’s Organic, Harris Teeter, National Co+op Grocers, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, Raley’s, Ahold, Wakefern, Hyvee, Cambridge Naturals and Advantage Solutions. Thrive Market, 7-Eleven and Kroger separately also announced its plans to cancel their teams’ attendance. In online posts other retailers such as Amazon and Southeastern Grocers have announced a scaled back presence.

It was this departure of retailers on Friday and Saturday that led many brands to cancel their own participation in the event.

“The health and safety of our team and families is our highest priority and the benefits of attending the show have now diminished to a point that does not justify the risk,” Egglife CEO David Kroll posted on Linkedin about his company’s decision to pull out of its booth. “While we believe the actual risk of the Coronavirus remains moderate, the loss of most key retailers actually makes participation especially difficult to justify.”

Throughout the weekend, in emails and grassroots conversations through a variety of social media channels, organizer New Hope faced questions regarding safety concerns, as well as the cancellation policies surrounding the annual conference, which typically attracts roughly 90,000 attendees.

Cancellations snowballed through press time today. The first indications that brands would pull out began to appear on Friday evening, but they were largely confined to big brands and multinationals. At the time, New Hope said that less than 8% of companies had reached out about canceling and that most requests to do so were due to corporate travel policies. However, that soon changed as retailers began to cancel, and in turn, midsize and small brands, also began to pull out of the show.

According to a statement issued by New Hope yesterday, the event now expects a 40%-60% decrease in attendance.

In an email to attendees, New Hope executives stated that while there have been numerous calls to cancel the show, the company has also received pleas to keep the show up and running. “The polarity of responses leaves us in a difficult position, as we do not want to upset or let down anyone in our community,” the email stated.

As of now, about 45,000 attendees are expected — still double the size of Natural Products Expo East 2019 in Baltimore, which hosted a reported 29,000 attendees.

In its latest update, New Hope reiterated its plans to add step up cleaning of high traffic areas and add additional hand washing stations. The conference will now see 18 hand washing stations and 27 Mrs. Meyer’s hand sanitizing stations. The company also stated that it was requesting that attendees traveling from countries with CDC Level 3 travel restrictions (China, South Korea and Italy) to no longer attend the conference.

For many brands, the decision simply came down to the retailers who weren’t coming, however.

“Given the cratering attendance of vendors and the fact that almost all major retailers have now opted out, from a business point of view, we couldn’t justify the ROI, in spite of the huge sunken cost,” Saffron Road CEO Adnan Durrani noted on LinkedIn.

Beyond the list of retailers, other key industry partners have pulled out as well, such as investors VMG, AccelFoods and S2G Ventures. Concern around the virus also led to the cancellation of several of the social and networking gatherings that take place during the annual event. Cancelled social events include CAVU Ventures’ networking party, High Road’s launch party for its new line of ice cream, Houlihan Lokey and L.E.K. Consulting’s networking event, Presence Marketing’s annual dinner, and one of the conference’s biggest parties at the House of Blues, which was sponsored by Anchin, ForceBrands, Giannuzzi Group and Whipstitch Capital.

For those brands that are concerned about the lack of access to retailers, investors, suppliers, New Hope promised to find ways to facilitate those connections in the coming months.

“We are committed to working with those exhibitors who will not have the conversations or make the connections they need to, to find other ways to support them, either through Expo East or other products and platforms,” the company wrote in its latest email, signed by Fred Linder, Group President of New Hope Network, along with EVP Scott Owen and Carlotta Mast, the company’s SVP of Content and Insights. New Hope did not specify, however, if that would be through online introductions, credits to future New Hope events or partial refunds.

And the financial conundrum loomed largest for many brands. Snack brand KIND, a long-established company that planned to debut innovations such as its new refrigerated bar at the show, decided Sunday evening to cancel its involvement. In an open letter posted online, CEO Daniel Lubetzky noted the financial ramifications for smaller brands who would lose sales opportunities.

“I am very worried about the impact this is having on start-ups and small companies,” Lubetzky wrote. “[New Hope’s] communications and lack of leadership have missed the mark. Specifically, they seem to be forcing companies to choose between having to lose what to many of them is the largest investment of the year or to face what could turn out to be a potential threat to their health and wellbeing.”

In the wake of these concerns, discussions simmered throughout the weekend online among members of the natural food and beverage industry. Notably, both Wayne Wu, General Partner at VMG, and Jeremiah McElwee, Chief Merchandising Officer for Thrive Market, created two forums for discussion. An open source google document was also started to track cancellations and attendees, along with a New Hope Linkedin thread.

Meanwhile, as of this morning, the U.S. now has a total of 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 28 cases in California. The weekend saw the first two deaths from the disease. Experts project the number of cases may increase over the coming days, as more testing kits become available and the criteria for testing has broadened.

Other conferences in California, such as San Francisco’s Game Developers Conference (which is also a subsidiary of New Hope’s parent company Informa), San Diego’s Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Edge Conference, and Long Beach’s Trans-Pacific Merchants (TPM) conference all cancelled their events over the next few weeks. In a statement posted to their website, TPM’s organizer cited “the rapid growth in global cases of COVID-19, in particular in the Western United States over the past 24 hours,” as a reason for the cancellation. Elsewhere, the Inspired Home Show in Chicago was also cancelled.Despite other conference cancellations, Michael Lyster, chief communications officer at the City of Anaheim, said that he remains cautious, but not concerned, about Expo West. Lyster noted that the city’s high visitor count (roughly 25 million visitors a year) has prepared it for any crisis.

“We have a lot of history and a lot of preparation and management,” Lyster said.

Lyster added that Los Angeles International Airport, a key hub for those attending the show, is one of 11 airports nationwide that is conducting additional COVID-19 screening. Currently, he said, Orange County has had only one confirmed COVID-19 case, although the Orange County Department of Health has recently received COVID-19 testing kits to evaluate potential infected individuals. If someone at the convention center does exhibit signs of the virus, there are emergency protocols in place to quickly escort them to an isolated area before they can be brought via ambulance to a facility for further testing. Above all else, Lyster maintained, this was no different than flying elsewhere or riding the subway in a major urban center.

“This is not a situation unique to Anaheim,” Lyster said. “All you can do is look at empirical evidence, the advice of health care officials, and make the best decision you can with that.”

Meanwhile, brands and service providers have responded to the changing landscape with creative solutions designed to connect with potential partners. Some brands shared their success cancelling their hotel rooms at the Anaheim Hilton located at the convention center, as well as with AirBnB rentals due to the COVID-19 concerns. Both JetBlue and American Airlines have also agreed to adjust change fees and cancellation penalties for some flights, although most Expo West flights will not meet the companies’ policies.

On its LinkedIn page, kombucha brand Rowdy Mermaid offered a calendar link where retailers can sign up for meetings and for samples of its newest flavor, Watermelon Bloom. Meanwhile, noting the lack of retailer and distributor attendance, brand management and consulting group Cascadia Managing Brands will offer all snack or non-alcoholic beverage companies exhibiting at Expo West a free month of consulting services.

“[This will] help them through this time and fine tune their approach to put them in a better position to bounce back from the show and sell more of their product,” the company noted in a release. “There have been times in our career, well before we became successful, where people helped us and have coached us and this is our time to give something back to the industry.”

Marty Caballero, Jeff Klineman, Brad Avery, Erin Cabrey and Beth Kaiserman contributed to this story.

Please see below for a list of members of the food and beverage industry that NOSH or BevNET have confirmed as no longer attending Expo West, as well as all brands that New Hope has listed as no longer attending. This list is current as of 5:45pm on March 2nd.

  1. 4th and Heart
  2. 10 Degrees Chocolate
  3. 4505 Meats
  4. 88 Acres
  5. Accelfoods
  6. ADM
  7. AloeVine
  8. Aloha
  9. American Health
  10. Ancient Harvest
  11. Applegate
  12. AquaKOLA
  13. Bada Bean
  14. Baja Jerky
  15. Bakery on Main
  16. Bantam Bagels, LLC
  17. Banza
  18. Barlean’s
  19. Barrel Ventures
  20. Base Culture
  21. Beetnik
  22. Belgian Boys
  23. Bellwether Farms
  24. Better Nutritionals
  25. Better Planet Brands, LLC
  26. Beyond Better Foods
  27. Biena Foods
  28. Big Tree Farms
  29. Bio Organica Italia SRL
  30. Blue Bottle Coffee
  31. Blue Circle Foods
  32. Blue Moose of Boulder
  33. Bobalu Nuts, Inc.
  34. Bob’s Red Mill
  35. Bobo’s
  36. BOCON SRL
  37. Bolthouse Farms
  38. Bonafide Provisions
  39. BOS Brands, Inc
  40. Boulder Organic Foods
  41. Bragg
  42. Brami
  43. Brandstorm/Natierra
  44. Brekki Foods, LLC
  45. Brew Dr. Kombucha
  46. Bright People Foods
  47. BRIZO Dressing, LLC
  48. California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Pizza
  49. Canyon Bakehouse
  50. Cappello’s
  51. Captain Kombucha
  52. Casa del Gelato s.r.l.
  53. Castor & Pollux Pet Works
  54. Castor River Farms
  55. Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods
  56. Chameleon Cold-Brew
  57. Chef’s Cut
  58. Chickapea
  59. Chosen Foods
  60. Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.
  61. Clio Snacks
  62. Coconut Beach
  63. COCO5
  64. Craize Corn Inc.
  65. Creative Snacks Co
  66. Crepini
  67. CROPP Cooperative
  68. Cytosport Inc.
  69. Dalla Costa Alimentare SRL
  70. Dave’s Killer Bread
  71. DDW – The Color House
  72. Deep Indian Foods
  73. Dirty Hands
  74. Dr. Bronner’s
  75. Dream Pops
  76. Drink Recess, Inc.
  77. DRY Soda Co
  78. Eat Better SRL
  79. EggLife Foods
  80. Else Nutrition
  81. Emmy’s Organics
  82. EnjoyLife Foods
  83. Enlightened Ice Cream
  84. Enroot
  85. FAVERO ANTONIO SRL
  86. Felicia Organic
  87. Ficks Beverage Company
  88. Fody Foods
  89. Foodstirs
  90. Fresh Bellies
  91. From the Ground Up
  92. Fuel For Fire
  93. Fundelina USA
  94. Fungi Perfecti, LLC
  95. Gaia Herbs
  96. Garden of Life
  97. GELFRUIT ITALIA SRL
  98. General Mills
  99. Genius Juice
  100. Gerber Products Company
  101. Good Health Natural Products
  102. Goodie Girl
  103. gramm srl
  104. Gran Deposito Aceto Balsamico G. Giusti SRL
  105. Greenleaf Foods (Field Roast, Lightlife)
  106. Grillo’s
  107. Happy Family Organics
  108. Haven’s Kitchen
  109. High Road Craft Brands
  110. Hint, Inc.
  111. Hippeas
  112. Honey Stinger
  113. Hop Tea
  114. Hope & Sesame
  115. HP Hood, LLC
  116. Humm kombucha
  117. Icelandic Glacial
  118. Icelandic Milk & Skyr Corporation
  119. Icelandic Provisions
  120. Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA)
  121. Ingredion
  122. Insurgent Brands, LLC
  123. IQ Bar
  124. Jeff’s Garden
  125. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
  126. Joy Organics
  127. Justin’s, LLC
  128. Just Made
  129. Karma Nuts, Inc.
  130. Kellogg
  131. Kensington & Sons, LLC (Sir Kensington’s)
  132. Keto Krisp
  133. Kettle and Fire
  134. KeVita Drinks
  135. Kidfresh
  136. Kii Naturals, Inc.
  137. Kind, LLC
  138. King Arthur Flour
  139. Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.
  140. Kodiak Cakes
  141. KOR Shots
  142. KOS
  143. KRAVE
  144. KSB Group, LLC (Bubbly Rosewater)
  145. La Galvanina S.p.A.
  146. La Tourangelle, Inc.
  147. Laiki
  148. Laurieri Master Bakers SRL
  149. Lekkco Belgian Dark Chocolate Spread
  150. Lemon Perfect
  151. Lillie’s Q BBQ Sauces
  152. Lilly’s Chocolate
  153. Little Secrets
  154. Love Good Fats
  155. Lucky Foods, LLC
  156. Lyrical Foods dba Kite Hill
  157. Made in Nature
  158. Maggi-Nestle USA
  159. Magic Spoon
  160. Malk
  161. Maple Hill Creamery
  162. Mary’s Gone Crackers
  163. MatchaBar
  164. Materne North America Corp. (GoGo squeeZ)
  165. The Matzo Project
  166. Mayorga Organics
  167. Medlee Foods
  168. Meyenberg Goat Milk Products
  169. Mia’s Kitchen
  170. Mike’s Hot Honey
  171. Milkadamia
  172. Milk Bar
  173. Minna
  174. Misha, LLC (Wunder Creamery)
  175. Miss Jones Baking Co
  176. Miyoko’s
  177. Molino Nicoli
  178. Mooala
  179. Mother-in-Law’s Kimchi
  180. NadaMoo
  181. Naked
  182. Nancy’s Probiotic Foods/Springfield Creamery
  183. National Raisin Company
  184. Natural Bliss – Nestle USA
  185. Naturally Australian Products & Meluka Honey
  186. Nature Nate’s
  187. Nature’s Bakery
  188. Nature’s Heart
  189. Nature’s Path
  190. Naturex, Inc.
  191. Navitas Organics
  192. Naya Foods
  193. Nestle Innovation
  194. Nestle Waters North America
  195. New Barn
  196. NIDO-Nestle USA
  197. No Cow
  198. Nuun and Company, Inc
  199. nutpods
  200. Oatly, Inc.
  201. Oatmega
  202. Once Upon a Farm
  203. ONE Brands
  204. Open Book Extracts
  205. Ora Organics
  206. Orgain, Inc.
  207. The Osso Good Company
  208. OWYN
  209. Ozery Bakery
  210. P.K. Kinder Co. Inc.
  211. Pacqui
  212. Parm Crisps
  213. Pascha Chocolate Company
  214. PASTIFICIO DI BARI TARALL’ORO SRL
  215. PATHWATER
  216. Perfect Snacks
  217. Pirate’s Booty
  218. Planet Oat
  219. Portland Coffee Roasters
  220. Powell & Mahoney
  221. Powerful Foods, LLC
  222. Preferred Brands Int’l
  223. Primitive Feast
  224. Pukka Herbs
  225. Q & B Foods
  226. Quinn Snacks
  227. REBBL
  228. Red’s All Natural
  229. Red Bull North America, Inc.
  230. Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Inc.
  231. RightRice
  232. RIND Snacks
  233. Rise Brewing Co.
  234. RISERIAQ VIGNOLA GIOVANNI SPA
  235. Roar Beverages
  236. Rodelle, Inc.
  237. Roncadin Spa
  238. Rowdy Bars
  239. Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
  240. Rummo SPA
  241. Runa
  242. R.W. Garcia Co., nc.
  243. S2G Ventures
  244. Saffron Road
  245. Santa Cruz Nutritionals
  246. SeaSnax
  247. Seal the Seasons
  248. Seventh Generation
  249. Siete
  250. Simple Mills
  251. Siggi’s
  252. Sinto Gourmet
  253. Siren Snacks
  254. Skinny Pop
  255. SmartSweets
  256. SmartVine Wine
  257. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.
  258. Sol Simple
  259. Soñar Foods
  260. Sottolestelle SRL
  261. Sovos Brands
  262. Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc.
  263. Split Nutrition
  264. Stonyfield Organic
  265. Stonewall Kitchen Sundial Brands, LLC
  266. Summer Fresh Salads
  267. Sundial Brands, LLC
  268. Sun-Maid Growers of California
  269. Suntory Beverage & Food North America, LLC
  270. Sunwink
  271. Sweet Earth Foods
  272. Swoon/Be Mixed
  273. Talenti Gelato
  274. Tazo Tea
  275. Tea Drops
  276. Terra Ingredients
  277. Terrafertil Essential Living Foods
  278. Tessemae
  279. That’s How We Roll, LLC
  280. Thayers Natural Remedies
  281. The Toasted Oat
  282. The Truth Bar
  283. Three Sisters
  284. Three Trees Foods, Inc.
  285. Tia Lupita
  286. Tin Star Foods
  287. Tofurky
  288. Tolerant
  289. Traditional Medicinals
  290. Tres Latin foods
  291. Ugly
  292. Unilever (Talenti Gelato)
  293. Union Snacks
  294. Unique Beverage Company, LLC
  295. Unreal
  296. Upfield (Country Crock)
  297. UPTIME Energy
  298. Utz
  299. Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
  300. Velocity Snack Brands (popchips)
  301. Verve Coffee Roasters
  302. Vita Coco
  303. Vita Forte
  304. Vital Farms
  305. Vital Proteins
  306. Vive Organic
  307. VIVIC Sparkling Coffee
  308. VMG
  309. Walker’s Shortbread
  310. Waterloo Sparkling Water
  311. Wedderspoon
  312. Weleda North America
  313. Wellwell
  314. Whisps
  315. Wild Zora
  316. Xlear/spry
  317. youtheory

 

 

