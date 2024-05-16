CPG Week: Unpacking ‘Unfrosted’, High Cocoa Prices & Foxtrot Update

In this episode:

What did the CPG Week team think of Netflix’s “Unfrosted” movie? The group dives into Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts biopic and why it is a (partially) accurate portrayal of the R&D process of creating a CPG food product. Nosh managing editor Monica Watrous shares some of the latest snack trends as related to the Sweets & Snacks Expo happening this week. Senior reporter Lukas Southard goes on to unpack the unfolding cocoa pricing crisis and what that means for chocolate producers. Finally, senior reporter Brad Avery talks about the latest update from Foxtrot’s sudden dissolution and what happened at the asset auction.

1:30 – Monica takes the temperature of Brad and Lukas’ opinions of Netflix’s “Unfrosted” movie. They discuss their personal takes on the comedy centered on Pop-Tarts and discuss how the CPG industry is interpreting its representation of the R&D process in packaged food.

7:00 – In light of the Sweets & Snacks Expo happening this week, Monica talks about the latest trends in the categories released by the National Confectioners Association in conjunction with the food show.

8:10 – What’s happening with cocoa pricing, and how that might impact chocolate producer margins as waning supply continues to push pricing up? Lukas explains what has happened in the last six months and how food tech innovation might be a growing solution to the problem.

12:05 – Brad updates the team on the latest from the abrupt closure of Foxtrot including what happened at the asset auction for both Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market.

