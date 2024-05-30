CPG Week: Artificial Intelligence and Slice Resurrected…Again

In this episode:

How does artificial intelligence fit into the CPG industry? Senior reporter Brad Avery walks the podcast team through A.I.’s impact on everything in food and beverage from product ideation and formulation to streamlining operations. Nosh managing editor Monica Watrous shares data on the granola segment and the CPG Week group discusses how recent product launches speak to enlivening a staple category. Lastly, the team examines the news that Suja Life has acquired the trademark for former Pepsi soda brand Slice.

Show Highlights:

0:30 – After reminiscing about the ‘90s era game show “Supermarket Sweep,” Monica quizzes Brad and Lukas on CPG trivia from the show (with a little help from BevNET CMO Mike Schneider).

5:20 – Brad talks A.I. machine-learning, how it is being implemented in CPG food and beverage, and why having a human touch is still important to brand-building.

10:30 – Monica shares what she found when looking more closely at the granola category.

15:00 – The team discusses the news that Suja Life has acquired soft drink brand Slice and might be relaunching it as a new functional, gut-health soda. The group goes on to throw out some other nostalgic beverage brands they would like to see resurrected.

About the CPG Week

CPG Week is the podcast that explores the latest happenings in the consumer packaged goods industry. Join our seasoned reporting team as they dish out the week’s stories in quick, easy-to-digest episodes. Catch up on the top headlines of the week, dive into exclusive insights with the BevNET and Nosh teams, and set yourself up to make more informed business decisions. Tune in to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the dynamic world of packaged food and beverage.

New episodes are released every week. Send us comments and suggestions anytime to podcast@nosh.com.

