Easley Winery / Reggae Wines

Company Summary

Easley Winery has been making wine since 1974 and are among the top 10% of wine producers in the U.S. Our mission is to make wine people love and make it available to purchase. We embody a work ethic that is continuously improving and innovating. We enjoy great satisfaction and quality of life through a winning commitment to each other, listening with our full attention, thanking for work well done and approaching challenges with perspective and humor. The Easley Family enjoys the privilege of making wine and is proud of our traditions and excellence.

Job Summary

Seeking a Market Manager for Indiana whose role is to expand the customer base, increase distribution, and achieve sales growth for Easley Winery. This individual will understand the inner workings of our distributor partner, Southern Glazer’s and become a valued resource to their business. A frequent presence in the market is a must as are strategic relationships with important chain and distributor partner personnel. This position requires excellent communication skills with a comprehensive and strategic mindset. Ultimately, this person meets and exceeds the expectations of our business objectives and contributes to our company’s success now and into the future.

Responsibilities and Duties

In collaboration with EEI management, develop account level sales plans in alignment with business objectives for our wine brands

Manage a defined territory of accounts where relationship building leads to substantive EEI improvements for each account (i.e.: distribution, shelf placement, display, and cold box)

Educate and motivate our distributor partners at events including sales meetings, holiday shows, market surveys, “ride with” etc.

Consistently analyze market information, distributor performance, program execution and store level conditions, retail pricing, and recommend best strategies for sales growth

Develop monthly weekly and daily written pre-plans for sales opportunities and program execution

Work with EEI team members in a respectful, timely manner to meet goals (ie: wine supply, scheduling, etc.)

Manage sampling programs in major chain grocery and liquor stores as well as community-based sampling events. These events will be staffed by other Easley marketing persons.

Additional tasks may be assigned when necessary including VIP events, production, and in the Tasting Room

Reports To

General Sales Manager

Skills, Qualifications, and Experience

3+ years beverage industry experience. Wine/beer/spirits industry is a plus

Ability to measure and analyze key performance indicators (ROI and KPIs)

Understanding of chain store operations and store level synergies

Ability to lead and motivate a high-performance sales team

Excellent communication skills

Word, Excel, Power point proficient

Strong organizational skills with a problem-solving attitude

Availability to travel as needed

A bachelor’s degree in business or relevant field preferred.

Must be at least 21 years of age and able to obtain an alcohol license (salesman & server) for the geographic area of responsibility

Must be able to pass a background check

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must be able to be insured by Company auto insurance provider

Expectation:

Available to work M-F and when needed limited Saturday or Sunday, evening hours, and overnights.

Available as back up staff in case a scheduled staff member cannot attend a scheduled promotional event.

Candidate must have a current valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

Able to routinely lift a case of wine, approximately 40 lbs.

Benefits & Compensation

Compensation depends on experience

Premium health, dental, vision and life insurance

Matching Health Savings Account contribution

Paid time off

Ford auto provided

Company credit card provided for company expenses

Cell phone and cell phone plan provided

Lap top computer and company office provided

Logo uniform allowance

Job Type: Full-time

Location: Indianapolis

Language: English (Required)

Work